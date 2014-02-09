SINGAPORE Feb 9 Senior Indonesian military
leaders have decided not to attend the Singapore Airshow,
Singapore's Ministry of Defence said on Sunday, after the
eruption of a diplomatic row between the two countries over the
naming of a Indonesian naval ship.
Singapore's government has been angered by Jakarta's
decision to name a new frigate after two Indonesian marines
executed for a 1965 bombing in the city state that killed three
people.
The commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces, Gen. Moeldoko,
Army Chief of Staff Gen. Budiman and Indonesian Air Force Chief
of Staff ACM Ida Bagus Putu Dunia along with Indonesia's deputy
defence minister, Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, have decided that they
will not go to the Singapore Airshow, the ministry said in a
statement.
The ministry did not provide any reasons for the decision or
comment on whether it had rescinded the invitation to the
leaders.
The airshow begins on Tuesday and runs until Sunday.
The two marines were convicted for the March 1965 bombing of
MacDonald House on Orchard Road during Indonesia's
"confrontation" with the newly formed Malaysia, which Singapore
was part of at the time.
The marines were executed in Singapore in 1968, but in
Indonesia were given the status of national heroes and received
a ceremonial funeral.
Several Singapore government ministers contacted their
Indonesian counterparts last week asking them to reconsider the
ship's name, saying they believed the matter was closed when
then-Singapore Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew scattered flowers on
the marines' graves in 1973.
The row marks another pressure point in the delicate
relationship between the two Southeast Asian neighbours whose
ties were tested last year when the annual burning of Indonesian
forests blanketed Singapore in a thick smog.
"I hope the Indonesian leaders will not sacrifice our
bilateral relations, so carefully built up, to domestic politics
or through carelessness," Singapore's Second Minister for
Defence Chan Chun Sing said in a statement on Friday.
Indonesia has defended the naming decision, saying it is in
line with the practice of naming vessels after the country's
heroes.
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong and Anshuman Daga; Editing by
Stephen Powell)