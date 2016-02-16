SINGAPORE Feb 16 Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp, a
unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, struck a deal
to supply 20 MRJ jets valued at about $940 million at list
prices to U.S. leasing firm Aerolease, its first agreement with
a lessor.
Mitsubishi has struggled with multiple delays in its effort
to enter the regional jet market, dominated by Canada's
Bombardier Inc and Brazil's Embraer SA.
In December, Mitsubishi said it would delay the first
delivery of its MRJ regional jet, originally slated for
April-June 2017 to Japan's ANA Holdings Inc, by around
one year from the original plan.
The $47 million, 100 seat MRJ, which made its maiden test
flight in November, represents Japan's long-held ambition to
reestablish a commercial aircraft industry.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen and Anshuman Daga; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)