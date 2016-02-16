(Adds quotes, details)
By Tim Hepher and Fathin Ungku
SINGAPORE Feb 16 Qatar Airways threatened to
cancel an order for Pratt & Whitney engines for a fleet
of Airbus narrow-body jets on Tuesday, saying the newly
developed powerplants had "a lot of problems".
The Gulf airline has ordered 50 A320neo-family aircraft and
was originally due to take the first delivery in December, but
rejected the jet due to what it called an engine problem and the
first jet went last month to Lufthansa instead.
Asked at the Singapore Airshow to describe his concerns,
Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said: "There are a
lot of things wrong with A320neo, with the engines. So we have
refused to accept those airplanes.
"Let me be very clear: it is not the fault of Airbus. Airbus
has delivered all their part, and as you know, no airplane can
fly without an engine. And they have huge issues with the
engine," he said in a group interview.
"I don't want to get into the detail but Qatar Airways will
not accept an aircraft with those engines unless they are very
much corrected. Otherwise we have no alternative but to look at
an alternate engine supply."
Pratt & Whitney competes with CFM International, co-owned
by General Electric and France's Safran, to
supply engines for the narrowbody Airbus jet family.
Pratt & Whitney has acknowledged teething problems on the
engine but says they do not affect its 15-percent fuel savings.
"We will not cancel the A320neo order. Our relations with
Airbus are very strong. We have full confidence in the neo
programme but yes, we could cancel the entire Pratt & Whitney
order," Al Baker told reporters.
Al Baker, who has a record of criticising manufacturers at
air shows over the airline's exacting quality standards, said
engines had been delivered without the desired performance.
"According to them, they're on the way to correct these
issues, but I have no confidence unless I see it really happen."
Asked whether Qatar Airways had set a deadline for the
problems to be resolved, he said, "Yes we have given them a
deadline...Months".
Pratt & Whitney officials could not immediately be reached
for comment.
In an interview with Reuters earlier, Pratt & Whitney
President Bob Leduc gave further details of two problems which
have affected engine startup times and faulty engine software
messages, but said these were being resolved.
Pratt & Whitney is delivering according to the latest
schedule, he said.
Airbus and Pratt & Whitney officials said the schedule had
been slowed in the first half of the year to ensure a smooth
production rampup.
Leduc said some 60-65 percent of the 200 Geared Turbofan
engines that Pratt intends to build in 2016 would be delivered
in the second half of the year.
