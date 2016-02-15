SINGAPORE Feb 15 Singapore Airlines
expects weakness in the global economy to impact its premium air
traffic, the carrier's chief executive officer said on Monday.
"We can expect that because the global economy isn't looking
good. Obviously, you should expect that it should have an impact
on the premium traffic, but so far we are not seeing the impact
in any material manner yet," Goh Choon Phong told Reuters on the
eve of the Singapore Airshow.
"We are still seeing the demand in this segment on our
routes anyway, to be fairly strong," he said.
SIA's business model hinges on using its hub at Singapore's
Changi Airport to connect passengers within Asia and to Europe,
Australia and the United States.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Miral Fahmy)