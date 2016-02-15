SINGAPORE Feb 15 U.S. government and industry
officials said on Monday they expected the Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP) trade deal signed by 12 countries earlier this
month to bolster trade in aviation products once it was enacted.
Marcus Jadotte, assistant secretary of commerce at the U.S.
Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration
(ITA), said the Singapore Airshow was "an unmatched opportunity
to form partnerships between U.S. companies and governments
across the dynamic Asia-Pacific region".
In a statement prepared for a news conference, Jadotte said
TPP would lead to an overall increase in economic activity and
trade for the region, which in turn would increase demand for
aviation products. Jadotte gave no specific forecasts.
Singapore was consistently a top market for U.S. aerospace
parts, averaging more than $5.7 billion in parts imports from
the United States between 2005 and 2014, Jadotte said.
He did not provide any detailed forecast.
The biennial Singapore Airshow, Asia's largest, opens on
Tuesday. The United States will be the show's largest
international exhibitor, with more than 140 exhibitors and
nearly 30 percent of the show's total indoor exhibit space.
The show will give U.S. companies, officials and think-tanks
an opportunity to strengthen relationships, grow exports,
improve competitiveness and demonstrate America's commitment to
invest in the region, the release said.
