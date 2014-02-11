* F-35 costly, but a "number one prioriry"-Pentagon official
* Pentagon keeping close watch on Chinese investments
* Months of budget wrangling expected, including over
military spending
By John O'Callaghan
SINGAPORE, Feb 11 Tighter budgets risk hurting
the combat readiness of some U.S. military units and will force
tough decisions about research and procurement, but key weapons
such as the F-35 fighter jet remain a priority, a senior
Pentagon official said on Tuesday.
Frank Kendall, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition,
Technology and Logistics, said deep cuts across the government
due to budget "sequestration" were happening faster than the
Pentagon could adjust troop levels and weapons programmes.
"We do not find the sequestration levels to be what we need
to defend the country and implement our strategy," Kendall told
reporters at the Singapore Airshow.
"If you're going to take a sequestration level cut and pay
for your people and pay for their readiness, you have to cut the
other part of the budget ... So that's essentially research and
development and procurement."
The White House is expected to send its fiscal 2015 budget
request to Congress on March 4, which will set off months of
wrangling over spending priorities, including for the military.
"It's also going to be hard to protect readiness, which
means we'll have some units at least which are not being trained
or getting spare parts," Kendall said.
"I'm most concerned about the research and development cuts
because we cannot buy back time."
U.S. weapons makers have sought to reassure investors,
saying they see military budgets likely hitting low points in
2014 and 2015 before spending stabilises and then rises.
Known as "the chief weapons buyer for the Pentagon", Kendall
said he was working to improve efficiency in the acquisition
process, including looking at contracts, incentives and
competition while pushing a cost-management mentality.
But that does not mean big-ticket items are vulnerable.
"You have to look at weapons on their value to the war
fighter and a system like the F-35, which is a high-cost system
comparatively, is a very high-value system," he said.
"The F-35 remains - despite its relatively high cost - a
premier, number one priority conventional warfare programme for
us, so we're going to continue that under almost any budget
level I would imagine that we would have to live with."
KEEPING WATCH ON CHINA
Kendall said the Pentagon was keeping a close watch on
China's military modernisation and its "fairly aggressive
investments" in anti-access and area denial technologies.
"I'm concerned, with our declining budgets, that we keep
pace," he said. "We've relied on technological superiority for
decades now as one of the fundamental things that sets our
military apart. I do see that's not assured given the
investments being made by China as well as other powers."
To continue government funding of weapons development,
Kendall said, the Pentagon may adopt a "hedging strategy" to
invest in earlier phases of research but tight budgets make it
"very hard for us to make the kinds of decisions we need to make
to preserve our options and to move technology forward".
He said sharing development costs with the defence industry
must ensure the probability of a profit for the companies - the
biggest of which are Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Co
, Raytheon Co and Northrop Grumman Corp.
"I don't think it's fair to industry to ask them to make
investments that are dead-ends," he said. "We will try to fund
the things that we need to do ... We'll also have to do it
selectively."
Kendall said the big defence companies will ride out the
tight budgets but smaller firms could get hit.
"We're looking at the supply chain all the way down to the
component suppliers very carefully to make sure we can identify
those critical suppliers who might be at risk," he said.
"We can look at creative ways of buying in some cases ahead
of need. As we work with the larger firms, they can do some
things such as financial assistance to the firms that are at
risk. We can make some investments in technology in areas where
it will be helpful to those firms as well."