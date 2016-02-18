HANOI Feb 18 Engine manufacturer Pratt &
Whitney has signed a $3.04 billion contract to sell engines to
budget airline VietJet Air for Airbus aircraft, the
airline said in a statement.
The engines will be installed on 63 A320 and A321 planes
ordered by VietJet under the contract signed at the Singapore
Airshow, Vietnam's first privately owned carrier said in the
statement issued late on Wednesday.
Unlisted VietJet, with a fleet of 34 A320 and A321 planes,
has plans to buy or lease a total of 107 aircraft over the next
decade, receiving 10 to 12 new jets a year. The airline said it
wants to expand routes to cover all of Asia-Pacific.
It has signed two contracts valued at a combined $1 billion
in 2014-2015 with CFM International to buy 30 engines and for
engine maintenance.
The airline has arranged credit for previous deals from
French lender BNP Paribas SA and also from other
sources, including Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance
Company.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)