* Shrinking workforce challenges economic outlook
* Businesses hit by curbs on foreign labour
* Singaporeans may go to polls in September - local media
By Masayuki Kitano and Aradhana Aravindan
SINGAPORE, Aug 7 In five years, Singaporeans
retiring will exceed those starting work. By 2025, the
population could contract. The outcome: hiring gets tougher,
firms move out and Singapore's miracle economy gazes into a less
lustrous future.
To avert the demographic crunch outlined in a government
white paper about two years ago, immigration would seem like an
easy fix. But instead the government has slashed foreign labour
quotas following concerns among some Singaporeans that they are
being cut out of the job market.
On Sunday, Singapore will mark half a century of
independence, and marvel at its leap from the third world to the
first. But progress in the next few years will be less
momentous. The government expects economic growth to be less
than half the 8 percent average rate of the past 50 years,
adding that a shrinking workforce will challenge that forecast.
Restrictions on foreign workers have worsened a labour
crunch, particularly in the manufacturing, services and
construction sectors, in a country more known for its
business-friendly policies. The curbs cut inflows of foreign
workers to 26,000 last year, excluding domestic helpers. That's
a third of 2011.
"Is this painful? Yes, it is. Because for well over 30
years, businesses in Singapore had allowed themselves to become
addicted to endless supplies of cheap, foreign labour," Victor
Mills, chief executive of the Singapore International Chamber of
Commerce, told Reuters.
Over the years, as Singapore industrialised and transformed
itself into a major electronics manufacturer and a global oil
trading hub, demand for workers increased and immigration rules
were relaxed.
The small island-state - spanning just 50 kilometres (31
miles) from east to west - has laid out plans for its economy to
rise up the value chain and boost the productivity of its
workers.
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said earlier this month
"there are no easy choices" on managing immigrants and foreign
workers.
"There are trade-offs. If we have no foreign workers, our
economy suffers, our own lives suffer. We have a lot of foreign
workers, the economy will do well, (but) we have other social
pressures, other problems," Lee was quoted by the local Straits
Times newspaper as saying.
Lee said the government will review the foreign labour
situation in a few years.
"OVERKILL"
Immigrant restrictions accelerated after the 2011 general
elections.
The ruling People's Action Party suffered the biggest drop
in its share of the vote ever, hurt by anxiety over rising
income inequality, high housing costs and overcrowding of public
transport due to foreigners.
Whether the disgruntled has been adequately appeased will be
known when Singaporeans go to the polls, expected by the local
media to take place as early as next month.
Chua Hak Bin, head of emerging Asia economics for Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, said the foreign labour restrictions may
have reached a point of being an "overkill".
"There's some risk that businesses, instead of increasing
investments to raise productivity, are choosing not to invest
and not to expand resident headcount," he said.
Chua warned that private investment in Singapore has already
been contracting for the past 1 1/2 years.
The government expects annual economic growth of 2-4 percent
until 2020, or growth of about 3 percent on average, Finance
Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said in April, adding that the
forecast reflects a "new normal" in the economy.
"However, achieving even 3 percent growth on average will be
an increasing challenge, as our labour force slows down in the
years to come," Tharman said, adding that the slowdown will be
significant.
Singapore-based conglomerate Keppel Corp Ltd, one
of the world's largest offshore rig builders, said last month it
has invested in its overseas facilities to increase production
capability, unable to meet its labour requirements locally.
"Some of the work which we can't do in Singapore, we will be
shifting to our overseas yards," CEO Loh Chin Hua said.
(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen and Saeed Azhar in
SINGAPORE; Editing by Ryan Woo)