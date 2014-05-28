(Corrects mismatch of fines in second paragraph)
SINGAPORE May 26 Singapore's anti-trust
regulator fined three Japanese manufacturers S$9.3 million
($7.42 million) on Tuesday for taking part in a ball bearing
pricing cartel, the latest move in a global investigation of
price-fixing by car parts makers.
The Competition Commission of Singapore (CCS) fined
Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp S$7.6 million, the largest fine
the regulator has ever levied. NSK Ltd and NTN Corp
were given smaller fines of S$1.3 million and S$455,652
respectively.
Anti-trust regulators in Europe, the United States, Japan,
and Canada among others have also been investigating
anti-competitive behaviour by car parts makers.
The Singapore ruling follows a previous case against NTN,
NSK Ltd, and Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp, brought in March by the
European Union's Competition Commission. That case saw NTN fined
201.35 million euros ($274.87 million), NSK fined 62.4 million
euros and Nachi-Fujikoshi fined 3.96 million euros.
According to Singapore's antitrust watchdog, the four
Japanese companies had been meeting regularly in Japan since
1980 to fix prices in order to maintain their market share and
protect their profits.
CCS was alerted to the price-fixing after receiving an
application by Koyo Singapore Bearing Ptd Ltd, a subsidiary of
Japan's JTEKT Corp, under its leniency programme, which
grants partial or full immunity from financial penalties to the
applicant.
"The infringing conduct was a secretive and sophisticated
cartel where the participants engaged in covert conduct,
including referring to each participant by code names, unlike
previous CCS price-fixing cartels," the commission said in a
statement.
The sanctions also mark the first time the watchdog has
taken on companies based outside of Singapore.
Calls to the Singapore subsidiaries of NSK and NTN went
unanswered on Tuesday. Nachi Singapore's management could not be
reached for comment, while officials at Koyo said the company
was unaware of the ruling.
Lawyers said Singapore's CCS, which was established in 2005,
is starting to ratchet up its enforcement policy and take on
bigger cases.
"Clearly the honeymoon period is over and they will want to
crackdown on any such cartels which come to their attention"
said Ken Chia, a lawyer with Baker and McKenzie. "This is the
first case involving a foreign cartel, but we expect more soon".
($1 = 1.2530 Singapore dollars)
($1 = 0.7325 euros)
(Reporting by Andrew Toh; Editing by Matt Driskill)