(Changes date of week to "Wednesday" from "Thursday")
SINGAPORE Jan 20 Singapore, a wealthy
multi-ethnic city state, arrested 27 Bangladeshi construction
workers who supported Islamist groups including al Qaeda and
Islamic State and deported 26 of them, the government said on
Wednesday.
The 27 were arrested in November and December, the home
ministry said. Twenty-six were deported, while the last one was
jailed for attempting to leave Singapore illegally after hearing
of the arrest of the others, the home ministry said.
The investigation revealed that several members of the group
had considered carrying out armed violence overseas, but did not
plan any attack in Singapore. Some of them had contemplated
taking part in armed jihad in the Middle East, the ministry
said.
"I appeal that we be more vigilant, whether against radical
teachings and ideologies, or of any suspicious activities around
us," Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim said on
his Facebook page.
"At the same time, I hope we will remain united and not
resort to discriminating (against) foreign workers here."
Singapore broke up plots for militant attacks after the
Sept. 11, 2001, al Qaeda attacks on the United States. Recently,
concern has been growing in countries around the world about
individuals joining the cause of the Islamic State.
The Bangladeshis were encouraged to return home and wage
armed jihad against the government in Dhaka, and tried to
recruit other Bangladeshis to their group, the ministry said.
The announcement came a week after an attack by suicide
bombers and gunmen in the heart of Jakarta, the capital of
neighbouring Indonesia, highlighting the growing threat
Southeast Asia faces from radicalised Muslims.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Nick Macfie)