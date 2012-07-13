SINGAPORE, July 13 Singapore's Ascendas Hospitality Business Trust has priced its initial public offering at S$0.88 a unit, at the bottom o f an indicative range that will help it raise about S$445 million ($350 million), two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The business trust, which owns 11 properties in Australia, China, Japan and South Korea, previously gave an indicative range of S$0.88 to S$0.94 a unit, and had planned to offer between 506.1 million and 529.6 million stapled securities. It will now sell 506.1 million shares, one of the sources said.

Nomura and Standard Chartered are the joint financial advisors and global coordinators for the Ascendas Hospitality offering. HSBC and DBS acted as joint bookrunners.

Ascendas has declined to comment.

Besides Ascendas Hospitality, Malaysia healthcare firm IHH Healthcare Bhd is in the process of raising $2 billion via a dual listing in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, while India's Reliance Communications is looking to raise as much as $1 billion by listing its undersea cable unit. ($1 = 1.2723 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok and Saeed Azhar. Editing by Jane Merriman)