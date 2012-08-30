SINGAPORE Aug 31 History suggests Singapore
will enjoy a welcome baby boom in this Year of the Dragon, the
most auspicious for births in the Chinese zodiac.
But after 25 years of state-sponsored matchmaking and
fertility-boosting campaigns, the government's attempts to
arrest a sliding birth rate are falling flat, with potentially
profound consequences for the wealthy Asian city-state.
The calls to conception are now urgent and constant to
citizens whose fertility ranks last among 222 nations in the
U.S. Central Intelligence Agency's World Factbook.
Faced with dismal statistics like that, the government has
begun a review of population and immigration policy and says it
plans new measures to encourage births by the time it publishes
the results of its consultation early next year.
The message to have more babies is all the more pressing as
resentment builds over an influx of foreigners who now make up
more than a third of the population of 5.2 million, a factor
that is eroding support for the long-ruling People's Action
Party.
"We have a problem. The long-term trend is down but we
cannot give up," Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a speech
on Sunday about the nation's future. "We need to create the
right environment, the right social environment, the right ethos
so that Singaporeans want to settle down and have kids."
Social and economic engineering is nothing new in Singapore,
where a firm government hand helped to steer a small island with
no natural resources into one of the world's most affluent
countries in a little over a generation.
But the relentless drop in the birth rate reveals the limits
of that influence in what has been described as a "nanny state".
For a global trade and financial centre like Singapore, its
extremely low fertility rate has implications for economic
growth, tax revenues, healthcare costs and immigration policy as
the number of elderly people looks set to triple by 2030.
There are now 6.3 Singaporeans of working age for every
senior citizen. By 2030, the ratio will be closer to 2:1.
At current levels, the birth rate implies that the local
population will fall by half within a generation, said Sanjeev
Sanyal, a Singapore-based global strategist at Deutsche Bank.
"Even to attract a pipeline of good quality foreign talent,
you need socio-political continuity and stability that can only
be provided by a robust anchor population," he said.
WORK/LIFE BALANCE
If there were any doubts about the government's blatant
message, the mint maker Mentos put out an advertisement urging
married Singaporeans to do their civic duty on the evening of
the Aug. 9 National Day festivities.
"I'm talking about making a baby, baby," went the video's
rapped lyrics, accompanied by hip-thrusting animated hearts.
"It's National Night, let's make Singapore's birthrate spike."
Not long ago, Singapore had the opposite problem.
From the mid-1960s, with post-war baby boomers hitting
child-bearing age, the fears were that a population surge would
threaten the development of the newly independent nation.
With the slogan "Stop at two", the government penalised big
families, legalised abortion and rewarded sterilisation. It was
so effective that, by 1987, the policy was reversed and the
slogan became "Have three or more if you can afford it".
Conspiring against more births are powerful contraceptives
in the form of intense career pressure, long work hours, small
apartments, waiting lists for nursery care and soaring prices.
"Work/life balance is what everybody's after," said Evonne,
a marketing professional in her 30s, adding she and her husband
plan to have one child. "If you don't want kids, no matter what
the government throws at you, I don't think you really care."
The 2010 census showed Singaporeans are marrying later than
a decade earlier. In the age group 30-34, a key time for career,
43 percent of men and 31 percent of women were not married.
For women in their 40s who were or had been married, those
with only one child rose to 19 percent from 15 percent.
The issue is acute for the ethnic Chinese who make up 74
percent of Singapore's citizens and permanent residents, a
majority that has ebbed from nearly 78 percent in 1990.
Statistics show ethnic Chinese are having fewer babies than the
Malay and Indian communities and are more likely to be single.
Officials have sought to balance the call for more children
with a message that the country must remain open to immigration
to provide the labour and expertise needed for future growth.
Not all are convinced, as many Internet posts show.
Gilbert Goh, who runs a support group, Transitioning, for
the unemployed, decried "relentless messages sent out by the
government to accept foreigners" because of the low birth rate.
"Besides seemingly solving the whole birth rate issue here
for our government, foreigners also are brought in to solve a
bigger issue for employers -- cheap hard-working labour," he
wrote on his website.
Simmering anger over immigration is widely believed to have
contributed to the People's Action Party's unexpected loss of
seats in last year's parliamentary elections.
SINGAPORE "WILL FOLD UP"
Saying it recognises concerns about jobs, living standards
and social cohesion, the government has put tighter controls on
the number of foreigners it lets in, particularly lower-skilled
and lower-wage workers.
In July, it put out a paper for public input on ways to
encourage Singaporeans to marry and have families as part of its
review of population and immigration policy.
The paper -- "Our Population Our Future" -- set out a
troubling scenario for an ageing society if birth trends
persist, including a less vibrant economy, an exodus of major
companies and a shrinking number of workers and consumers.
To encourage parenthood, the government gives out baby
bonuses of up to S$4,000 ($3,200) for each of the first two
children, rising to S$6,000 for the third and fourth. It also
matches deposits made into a Child Development Account.
The Social Development Network, part of a government agency,
offers free romantic advice by its "Dr Love" and oversees the
activities of private dating agencies.
To reverse the trend, Lee said on Sunday, changes in social
and workplace attitudes are needed, along with more support for
families with housing and affordable, accessible childcare.
If women were having at least two children, that would mean
a rise in the population. But at a fertility rate of 0.78,
according to the CIA, the number of Singaporeans is waning.
The government has different data showing women, on average,
giving birth to 1.2 babies in a lifetime -- down from 1.87 in
1990 and 1.42 in 2001 and far below the replacement rate.
The city-state is not alone. Hong Kong, Taiwan and South
Korea also have very low fertility rates and many of the same
cost, space and career pressures.
Among Southeast Asian neighbours, Thailand's fertility rate
of 1.66 is below replacement but the populations are growing in
Indonesia (2.23), Malaysia (2.64) and the Philippines (3.15).
Lee Kuan Yew, the country's founding leader and father of
the current prime minister, warned in August that Singapore
"will fold up" unless it reverses the drop in the birth rate.
"Do we want to replace ourselves or do we want to shrink and
get older and be replaced by migrants and work permit holders?"
said Lee, who launched the "Stop at two" campaign in 1966.
Some hope for a zodiac-linked baby boom that is borne out by
government figures. Births rose in previous Dragon years in
1976, 1988 and 2000, but those were only minor spikes in a
steady decline in Singapore's fertility rate from 3.07 in 1970.
The government is promising new measures to encourage births
and help families but unless career and cost pressures change
dramatically, there may be little effect.
"Can Singaporeans be persuaded to have more children?" was
the survey question during a recent television panel discussion
on the birth rate. Channel News Asia's telephone poll may not
have been completely scientific, but the answer was clear -- a
resounding 74 percent of respondents said "no".