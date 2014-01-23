By Brian Leonal
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Jan 23 A British wealth manager in
Singapore is facing death threats, government criticism and
public anger after his social media posts about mixing with
"poor people" on public transport and being reunited with his
Porsche went viral.
Anton Casey has been forced to hire a public relations firm
in a bid to fend off the growing outrage over his Facebook
posts.
"Ahhhhhhhhh reunited with my baby," said the caption of a
photo he posted on Sunday, in which his son sits inside his
sports car. "Normal service can resume, once I have washed the
stench of public transport off me!"
Another photo showed his son sitting inside the intra-city
train with the caption "Daddy, where is your car & who are all
these poor people?"
Those posts went viral in the city-state, where an influx of
wealthy foreigners in recent years has fuelled growing public
discontent among a population beset by rising costs in one of
the world's most expensive cities.
The online rancour sparked a response on Thursday from
Singapore's Minister for Law and Foreign Affairs, K. Shanmugam.
"Like many Singaporeans, I am terribly upset and offended by
what he has posted. Deeply offensive, wrong, and unacceptable,"
the minister wrote on his Facebook page.
Casey, who is married to the 2003 Miss Singapore, has since
deleted his posts and apologised after he received thousands of
online complaints from Singaporeans and said he has received
death threats.
"I have the highest respect and regard for Singapore and the
good people of Singapore; this is my home," he said in a
statement released through his PR firm.
"I wish for nothing more than to be forgiven for my poor
judgment and given a second chance to rebuild the trust people
have had in me as a resident of this wonderful country."
The incident has also sparked some more humorous responses.
Local bar Tuckshop has dedicated a special happy hour for
Casey, offering him a special S$120 ($93.83) rate for a pint of
beer, and S$12 for "the rest of us poor Singaporeans".
($1 = S$1.3)
(Editing by Nick Macfie)