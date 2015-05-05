GRAPHIC: Interest rate spread: link.reuters.com/nut64w
By Saeed Azhar
SINGAPORE, May 5 Singapore banks, which have
enlarged their China credit exposure in recent years, were hit
by a drop in billions of dollars of China trade financing deals
as mainland borrowing conditions became easier while offshore
interest rates grew more expensive.
The premium of the onshore six-month Shanghai interbank
offered rate to the offshore six-month CNH Hong
Kong interbank offered rate shrank to 0.3 percent
as of the end of March, from as wide as 2.3 percent in the first
half of 2014. That's the smallest premium since the offshore
yuan interest rate benchmark was launched in 2013, and makes
offshore lenders a less attractive option for mainland
borrowers.
Singapore's DBS Group, Southeast Asia's biggest
bank, reported a S$7 billion ($5.25 billion) decline in
first-quarter trade loans from the previous quarter. Half of its
S$55 billion trade book was accounted by Chinese companies and
banks, and the bulk of the quarterly decline was caused by
China, DBS data shows. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
posted a S$1.9 billion quarter-on-quarter drop in trade loans,
with the majority of the drop linked to China. United Overseas
Bank, which has the least exposure to Greater China
compared to its domestic rivals, has not released data on its
China-related trade loans, although its overall Greater China
lending fell on quarter.
The offshore-onshore interest rate gap will remain narrow as
Chinese policymakers keep credit conditions easy to stimulate
Asia's largest economy while offshore yuan liquidity tightens
further after Beijing recently approved new channels for
investors to move yuan funds back to the mainland. The outlook
for China trade loans is also weighed down by the country's
slowing economy and weak commodity trade. For Singapore banks,
the slowdown will drag on loan growth this year, which most
analysts expect will be in the mid-single digit range versus a
double-digit pace last year.
"We will see less growth in China trade finance, which was a
good deal from a risk-reward perspective," said Eugene
Tarzimanov, senior credit officer at Moody's Investors Service
in Singapore. "These deals weren't very risky for the Singapore
banks because of the type of clients (Chinese SOEs mostly),
credit protection offered by top Chinese banks and short-term
maturity of less than six months."
($1 = 1.3340 Singapore dollars)
