SINGAPORE May 6 Banks in Singapore are urgently
scrutinising their account holders as an imminent deadline on
stricter tax evasion measures forces them to decide whether to
send some of their wealthiest clients packing.
The Southeast Asian city-state has grown into the world's
fourth-biggest offshore financial centre but, with U.S. and
European regulators on the hunt for tax cheats, the government
is clamping down to forestall the kind of onslaught from foreign
authorities that is now hitting Switzerland's banks.
Before July 1, all financial institutions in Singapore must
identify accounts they strongly suspect hold proceeds of
fraudulent or wilful tax evasion and, where necessary, close
them. After that, handling the proceeds of tax crimes will be a
criminal offence under changes to the city-state's anti-money
laundering law.
"Because of banking secrecy, Singapore used to be an
attractive place to put money if you didn't want the authorities
back home to know about it," said Erik Wilgenhof Plante, head of
compliance at Germany's DZ Privatbank in Singapore.
"That has left legacy problems for some banks."
Singapore officials have said the city-state's secrecy rules
were aimed at safeguarding investors' legitimate interest in
privacy and did not mean it was a haven for illicit funds. The
tighter rules are intended to fall in line with new global
standards announced last year that treat tax crimes as a
money-laundering offence.
Bankers may now feel compelled to give up some of the
lucrative accounts that have fuelled a boom in Singapore's
assets under management to more than $1 trillion, with 50
percent growth in the five years to 2011, according to the
latest government data.
But as the centre for managing wealth in fast-growing Asia,
and with more millionaires per capita than any other country,
Singapore's pain from the purge is likely to be short-lived and
the gains long-lasting.
"Having a more robust framework against illicit money flows
is a fillip for Singapore," said Deepak Sharma, chairman of Citi
Private Bank Singapore and co-chair of the Private Banking
Industry Group. "I think Singapore's size and reputation as a
clean and efficient global financial hub will grow."
While banks do not have to check that their clients are
fully compliant with all their tax obligations, they must check
if there are reasons to suspect the accounts contain the
proceeds of serious tax offences such as fraudulent or wilful
tax evasion.
Identifying high-risk accounts will be a challenge, although
most banks have a red-flag system to help guide them. Examples
of red flags include clients who use complex corporate
structures to hold their wealth and those who bank almost all of
their assets in Singapore when they have no other business or
personal interests in the city-state.
'REPUTATIONAL RISK'
Singapore has already faced accusations from politicians in
Europe that, as the veil of secrecy over Switzerland is lifted,
wealthy tax evaders are shifting their money to Southeast Asia.
It has gone some way to countering that perception by
signing close to 40 agreements with other countries about the
exchange of tax information in the past three years. In 2009, it
moved off the anti-tax avoidance "grey list" of countries kept
by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.
But Singapore's image as an alternative to Switzerland for
hiding money was not helped by the case this year of France's
former budget minister Jerome Cahuzac, who admitted to having an
undeclared foreign bank account last month.
French media reports said Cahuzac transferred a million
euros ($1.3 million) from a UBS account to another Swiss bank,
Reyl & Cie. That account was then closed in 2010 and its
contents sent to a Reyl & Cie account in Singapore where half a
million euros still sat.
Clients like Cahuzac will soon become less welcome.
"Many of these accounts have been giving us loads of money
over the years," said one European banker, who asked not to be
named due to the sensitivity of the topic. "Now we have to
decide if we need to terminate that relationship."
Banks in Singapore already have strict controls to guard
against handling money from crimes such as drug trafficking and
corruption but have never had a legal obligation to report on
tax evaders - unlike rival financial centre Hong Kong.
From July 1, banks suspected of abetting tax evasion or
having insufficient controls to prevent it can face hefty fines,
criminal charges and even the loss of their licences.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued
guidelines saying banks must identify and review all existing
"high-risk" accounts before the deadline and "discontinue the
relationship" where appropriate. Banks will have until June 30,
2014, to review their remaining accounts.
Even if banks cannot determine for sure that a client is
wilfully trying to flout tax rules, they may opt to close
accounts they feel "may potentially bring about reputational
risk," said Kwok Wui San, a partner at PriceWaterhouseCoopers.
Many of the major private banks, including UBS AG,
have already set up special task forces to train their staff and
prepare for a change in mindset to accompany the new rules.
OASIS FOR THE RICH
The new measures are part of a delicate balancing act by
Singapore, which by 2020 could overtake world leader Switzerland
in the volume of offshore assets it manages, research firm
WealthInsight forecast last month.
The authorities are keen to ensure the city-state is not
seen as a tax haven for the wealthy from Europe, China,
Indonesia, Malaysia and elsewhere without dulling its allure as
an oasis for the rich, replete with casinos, luxury properties
and high-end boutiques and restaurants.
More than 70 percent of Singapore's S$1.34 trillion ($1.08
trillion) in assets under management at the end of 2011 came
from overseas, an MAS survey showed.
Singapore sees a cautionary tale in Switzerland, where an
image as catering to tax evaders and a zealous drive by
cash-strapped Western governments to track down unpaid taxes set
the stage for a witch hunt against its banks.
"Because of the exponential growth of the number of private
banks in Singapore, the MAS is stepping up and making sure it is
ahead of the curve and does not become a haven for illicit
money," said Andrew Chow, a partner at local law firm Wong
Partnership.
Industry professionals expect the banks to take the effort
at ferreting out tax dodgers seriously and to start flagging
them to the authorities from July 1.
"As banks trawl through their existing client base, I
suspect there will initially be a spike in the number of
suspicious transaction reports being filed," said Eric Chan, a
partner at law firm Drew and Napier.
New foreign clients may find that banks become far more
picky and inquisitive as the change in mindset takes hold.
"The good old times in Singapore are over," said the
European banker. "We don't need that dirty money anymore."