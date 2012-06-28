SINGAPORE, June 28 Singapore said on Thursday
that foreign banks with a relatively large share of deposits in
the city-state will be required to locally incorporate their
retail operations, forcing them to commit capital here.
The new rules will apply to foreign banks that are important
to the domestic market and which operate under Singapore's
so-called Qualifying Full Bank (QFBs) licence, Deputy Prime
Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said in a speech to bankers
attending an industry dinner.
QFBs enjoy greater privileges such as being able to open
several branches in the city-state and accept retail deposits.
In contrast, most other foreign banks are restricted to just one
outlet in Singapore.
The latest announcement by Singapore is part of a global
trend following the 2008 financial crisis for countries to
ensure local depositors are better protected.
This will make it more expensive for banks as they will lose
the benefit of managing their capital bases centrally.
Tharman, who is also the finance minister, said the central
bank would consider granting foreign banks that incorporate
locally and are sufficiently localised to open an additional 25
places of business, of which up to 10 may be branches.
Of the QFBs operating in Singapore, Citigroup is the only one
that is incorporated locally, while Standard Chartered
has announced plans to do so.
Other banks who operate under the QFB programme that allows
them more branches in Singapore are Australia & New Zealand
Banking Group Ltd, BNP Paribas, HSBC
, ICICI Bank Ltd, Malaysia's Malayan Banking
Berhad and State Bank of India.
The government wants the local banks to maintain no less
than 50 percent of local deposits, he said, reiterating a
long-standing position.
By forcing these foreign banks to commit capital in
Singapore, these banks may decide to compete more aggressively
and provide more competition to local lenders DBS Group
, United Overseas Bank and Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp.
"It is still too early for us to comment but we always
welcome healthy competition," said OCBC CEO Samuel Tsien.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kevin Lim)