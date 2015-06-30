SINGAPORE, June 30 Singapore will relax rules
that currently require banks to segregate their domestic and
international operations into separate accounting entities, as
part of moves to simplify its banking regulations.
Banks in Singapore need to divide their local and offshore
operations into domestic banking units (DBU) and Asian Currency
Units (ACU). This division was created in the late 1960s to
boost the growth of the Asian Dollar Market -- in which U.S.
dollars and other foreign currencies were transacted -- while
safeguarding the local banking system.
"If we continue with the divide, it would merely impose
undue administrative burden on banks, without materially
enhancing prudential soundness or systemic stability," Tharman
Shanmugaratnam, deputy prime minister and chairman of
Singapore's central bank said at a banking event late on
Tuesday.
The DBU of a bank holds its domestically-focused operations,
which are predominantly denominated in Singapore dollars, while
the ACU holds its offshore operations, which are entirely
denominated in foreign currency.
Singapore is the third largest foreign exchange centre after
London and New York. The Southeast Asian city-state has also
emerged as a leading trade and financial centre, with more than
12,000 European and U.S. companies having operations in
Singapore, according to European Union and U.S. data.
Shanmugaratnam said enhanced global and domestic regulatory
standards had reduced the relevance of the DBU-ACU divide.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will give details
of the new regulations in a consultation paper by August.
"There is no rush. We will implement the changes in close
consultation with the banking community, and phase them in over
time," Shanmugaratnam said at the annual event of the
Association of Banks in Singapore, attended by about 700
industry executives.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Mark Potter)