SINGAPORE, July 11 A rare bank robbery in
Singapore has sparked a social media debate on whether the
country's low crime rates made authorities and the population
too complacent, questioned bank security and criticised police
for not providing details of the incident.
A man stole S$30,000 ($22,300) from a Standard Chartered
branch last Thursday, having slipped the teller a note saying he
was armed, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.
The teller pressed a silent alarm button and police arrived
within minutes, but it was too late, said the source, who
declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the
media.
Standard Chartered said the bank has taken
"immediate actions to further enhance" security. It declined to
comment on the details of the robbery as investigations were
ongoing.
"While there was no security guard present, our staff acted
in accordance to protocols and in the best interests of our
customers and our colleagues," a bank spokeswoman said.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore urged banks to "learn
from the recent incident and assess whether their security
measures need to be enhanced".
Local newspaper Straits Times said the last bank robbery in
Singapore - by a man with a fruit knife - occurred in 2004.
Singapore police often appeal to the public for information,
but did not release any CCTV footage of the latest bank robbery
and did not answer Reuters requests for details on the robbery.
The police "didn't even have the decency to issue a
statement or conduct a briefing about the robbery ... stage
fright???", said Facebook user Erik Seeto.
Twitter user @Thefinnigans, summed up Thursday's robbery
with a meme depicting a polite dialogue between a smiling teller
and an elderly man. After the man says he wants to rob the bank,
the teller asks whether he would like a transfer into his
account, then they settle for notes.
The man says: "I will definitely rob here again." The teller
responds: "We welcome you to rob us anytime!"
Police have launched a major manhunt for the bank robber.
The last high-profile manhunt in Singapore was in 2008, when Mas
Selamat Kastari, the suspected leader of a radical Islamist
group linked to the 2002 Bali bombings, shot to fame after
escaping from the toilet of a detention centre.
