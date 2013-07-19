HONG KONG, July 19 Blackstone Group and MBK Partners plan Singapore initial public offerings for assets the private equity companies separately own in Taiwan and India, sources said.

MBK Partners hired Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley for a business trust IPO worth about $1 billion for China Network Systems Co. (CNS), the largest cable television operator in Taiwan, the sources said. The deal was expected for the second half of the year.

The sources declined to be named because details of the IPO are not yet public.

Blackstone is mulling the IPO for Indian energy company Moser Baer Projects Pvt Ltd, separate sources added. Listing the company as a business trust is one of the options under consideration, said the sources, who could not be named as the discussions are private.

Blackstone, Goldman and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

MBK could not be reached for immediate comment.