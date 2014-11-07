SINGAPORE Nov 7 Singapore Prime Minister Lee
Hsien Loong won a High Court defamation case against a blogger
on Friday, the first time the city-state's leader has sued an
online critic.
Roy Ngerng, 33, was sued for his blog post in May when he
was alleged to have implicated Lee in impropriety in connection
with how funds in Singapore's mandatory retirement savings
scheme, the Central Provident Fund(CPF), are managed.
Singapore's leaders have in the past sued or settled out of
court with several foreign media publications including The New
York Times, Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg and The Economist for
alleged defamatory remarks but this is the first time a blogger
has faced such action.
High Court judge Lee Seiu Kin ordered Ngerng was not allowed
to publish or disseminate such claims in the future, or any
words and images to the same effect.
Damages will be assessed at a later date.
"I think it is a sad commentary when the elected leader of a
country can't take criticism from its citizens about issues
related to public policy," said Phil Robertson, the
Bangkok-based deputy director of Human Rights Watch's Asia
division.
Singapore's government has been grappling with how to
regulate internet content and last year introduced new
restrictions on news websites.
In a media statement, Ngerng's lawyers said they were
studying the judgement "very carefully and will decide the next
course of action in due course".
(Reporting by Theodora D'cruz, Rujun Shen; and Rachel
Armstrong)