* Issue opens new funding avenue in challenging markets
* Other Asian banks also expected to issue covered bonds
* Asian investors take half of issue, EMEA and U.S. split
By Frances Yoon
HONG KONG, July 30 (IFR) - DBS Bank placed the first
Singaporean benchmark in offshore covered bonds with a USD1bn
3-year offering, setting the foundation for Asian banks to
access international investors during challenging markets.
The long-awaited transaction, flagged as early as eight
years ago, finally kicks off a new asset class for the
city-state. It also provides pricing guidance for South Korea's
first statutory covered bond, which is expected to be issued by
Kookmin Bank in the coming months.
Singapore and South Korea are jumping on the opportunity to
tap a steady investor base even when markets turn volatile, a
lesson learned at the height of the financial crisis when only
the highest-quality government-guaranteed debt could be sold.
"It opens up an entirely new investor base given that the
buyers of covereds are typically bank treasuries and the rate
space on the asset management side," said a banker on the deal.
"It also speaks volumes of the progression of the banks here and
their ability to tap global markets and be compared on a scale
with the Australians, Canadians and Nordics."
By preemptively setting existing covered benchmarks, covered
issuers hope they will be able to raise funds from different
investors in difficult times by selling high-grade bonds that
are secured by mortgages and protected by law.
MARKET TURMOIL
DBS was able to put this logic to the test. The roadshow, which
took place in Asia, Europe and the US from late June, was held
at the peak of the Greek debt turmoil, while plummeting Chinese
equities roiled global markets.
Bankers on the deal said DBS would have been able to print
even against that backdrop, but decided to wait.
"The market was open but given the ability to choose the
window especially for an inaugural deal, the decision was taken
not to," said one of the bankers. "It doesn't negate the fact
that in times of stress, the covered market is available. They
absolutely could have done it."
Markets began to settle in the past few weeks, supporting a
deluge in covered supply from peripheral banks in Europe. The
improved sentiment prompted bankers to begin marketing yesterday
at around 40bp over mid-swaps.
One banker cited CIBC's 5-year covered bonds as the main
comparable, which priced at MS+47bp. A 3- to 5-year curve
differential in the covered bond market of 12bp brought fair
value to around MS+35bp, which meant DBS priced its debut with
little concession.
DBS Bank attracted USD1.37bn in orders for its covered bond,
a USD1bn 3-year at 37bp over mid-swaps.
Some investors had participated in previous DBS senior
deals, but through different portfolios, bankers said. For
example, bank treasuries would buy these bonds to meet liquidity
coverage ratios. By contrast, senior unsecured bonds do not
count towards LCR-eligible.
Asia took 51% of the offering. EMEA and US investors
received 30% and 19% respectively.
By investor type, banks took 62% (Southeast Asian banks had
put in orders that covered about 20% of the deal). Fund managers
received 19%, central banks 9%, supranational and agencies 8%
and corporates and private banks 1% each.
Bayfront Covered Bonds will guarantee the 144A/Reg S issue,
expected to score ratings of Aaa from Moody's and AAA from
Fitch.
DBS is the first issuer in Singapore to set up a covered
bond programme after the local regulator tied up final changes
to the rules related to the instrument.
The Singapore lender had mandated itself, Deutsche Bank, JP
Morgan and Societe Generale as joint global coordinators for the
debut covered bonds. Barclays and Citigroup were bookrunners.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)