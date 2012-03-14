SINGAPORE, March 14 Singapore's central
bank announced new measures on Wednesday to boost liquidity in
Singapore dollar-denominated corporate bonds in a bid to further
develop the city-state's financial markets.
Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) managing director Ravi
Menon also said the deleveraging by European banks was far from
over and that Asian banks lacked the capacity to fill the gap in
trade financing.
"The U.S. dollar loan-to-deposit ratios of Asia ex-Japan
banks are already at elevated levels and could be a constraint,"
he told an investment conference.
Asian banks may be more selective about the risks they want
to take, given the uncertain global outlook, he added.
MAS said it will provide swap liquidity to primary dealer
banks handling Singapore dollar-denominated debt issuance for
foreign companies to reduce uncertainty in pricing.
The central bank will also help the industry to create a
Singapore dollar corporate debt securities lending facility and
introduce a price discovery platform where participants will
contribute end-of-day prices for Singapore dollar corporate
bonds.
