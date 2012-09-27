SINGAPORE, Sept 27 Singapore's corporate bond
market saw a record volume of $26.9 billion bonds issued so far
this year, partly driven by booming demand from private banking
investors and a strong currency, Thomson Reuters data shows.
The volume of bonds issued more than doubled from $12.4
billion in the first nine months of 2011, the data shows.
Total bond proceeds jumped 214.5 percent to a record $12.2
billion in the third quarter of this year as of Sept 24 over the
third quarter of 2011.
The trend is part of a boom in bond issuance across Asia,
fuelled much more by intra-regional investment than was the case
in the past, debt syndicate bankers say.
DBS Group Holdings Ltd topped the Singapore-issued
bonds underwriting so far this year, followed by HSBC Holdings
and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd.
Singapore's dollar-bond market also saw issuance at a record
as borrowers tapped the country's local currency debt market.
Among the top deals so far this year, Genting Singapore PLC
raised S$1.8 billion ($1.46 billion)and United
Overseas Bank Ltd raised S$1.2 billion.
The Singapore dollar has appreciated 5.5 percent
against the dollar so far this year, making it the best
performer out of 10 major Asian currencies tracked by Reuters.
$1 = 1.2331 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kim Coghill)
(anshuman.daga@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6403 5676)