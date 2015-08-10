(This story was first published in the August 8 edition of IFR
Asia Magazine)
By John Weavers and Kit Yin Boey
HONG KONG, Aug 10 (IFR) - Singapore cemented its viability
as a funding centre for stringent Basel III-compliant
subordinated debt last week after Westpac garnered competitive
pricing for a S$325m (US$235.5m) 4% Tier 2 issue amid tough
global market conditions.
The Australian institution was drawn to the relatively sheltered
local currency market, which has repeatedly absorbed bank
capital deals from foreign banks in recent months.
"This clearly shows that the Singapore dollar market remains
open and opportunistic for bank capital product issuances for a
select group of high-quality bank issuers," said Samuel Chan,
executive director, bond syndicate at Standard Chartered.
Westpac is the third foreign bank this year to tap the
city-state's deep appetite for Basel III-compliant bank capital.
It follows in the wake of its Australian peer ANZ, which sold a
benchmark S$500m 3.75% 12-year non-call seven Tier 2 issue in
March, and French bank BPCE, which issued a S$225m 4.45% Basel
III-compliant 10NC5 T2 in June.
"There are factors making Singapore attractive as a viable
funding centre - banks can achieve decent issue size comparable
to the US dollar market, pricing is often competitive and the
local market has been largely sheltered from the global
volatility," said one of the leads.
In addition, there is a limited supply of subordinated bank
paper in the market, making any highly rated T2 paper a much
sought-after asset.
Bankers report that the recent deals have prompted several
enquiries from foreign banks on issuing T2 funds in Singapore,
but they caution that only highly rated banks are able to do a
deal.
Westpac's 12NC7 deal priced inside initial guidance set at the
low 4% area but, even at 4%, the pricing provided a new issue
premium over ANZ's 3.75% T2 deal, which was quoted at 3.66% the
previous Tuesday. ANZ's T2 deal is rated A3/BBB+/A+ while
Westpac's is expected to be rated similarly at A3/BBB+ by
Moody's and S&P.
Westpac's first Singapore dollar Tier 2 printed flat or inside
its home Tier 2 curve and well within its euro and US dollar
curves, underlining Asia's price advantages over the Northern
hemisphere's two giant T2 arenas.
The bonds were trading around 100.25 the following morning,
having been sold at par.
Foreign banks find competitive funding in Singapore thanks to
the tight benchmark rates set by the local banks. As an example,
United Overseas Bank's 12-year bond callable in 2020, rated by
Moody's a notch higher than Westpac's, was quoted at a very
tight 3.00% last week. The tight pricing reflects local
investors' assumption of strong government support for the top
three Singapore banks, considered too systemically important to
be allowed to fail.
OVERSEAS APPEAL
Tuesday's trade was the second time this year Westpac has
followed ANZ into a new Tier 2 jurisdiction with a smaller-sized
trade.
On January 29, Westpac privately placed a Rmb1bn (US$159m) 4.85%
10NC5 Dim Sum Tier 2 debut that was subsequently tapped for
Rmb250m via two further private deals. The amount raised was
only half ANZ's groundbreaking 4.75% Rmb2.5bn T2 Dim Sum print
eight days earlier.
ANZ benefited from the extra scarcity value for being the first
T2 issuer in the Dim Sum market and in Singapore. Its greater
regional presence also supported demand.
Still, given the vast offshore T2 needs of Australia's big four
banks, the Singapore dollar and Dim Sum markets only represent
attractive niches. ANZ, CBA, NAB and Westpac must still tap the
far deeper, but up to 70bp more expensive, European and US T2
markets.
Syndication managers estimate that T2 issuance by the four
majors must grow by a combined A$8bn (US$5.9bn) annually to help
meet the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority's upwardly
revised capital requirements.
Such demand cannot be met by Australia's domestic investor pool,
because many of the country's institutional buyers remain wary
of the non-viability language and loss-absorption triggers in
Basel III-compliant subordinated notes.
Nevertheless, what the local currency markets lack in size, they
make up in terms of accessibility, giving Westpac more avenues
to tap funds should the G3 markets close.
The Australian bank offered a longer tenor of 12NC7 than the
typical 10NC5 to push up the yield to an appealing 4% for
investors.
"Singapore investors are very headline-driven and very
yield-focused, so there would be a need to strike a balance
between the issuer's needs and the investors' wants," said one
banker.
HSBC, Standard Chartered and Westpac were joint lead managers
and bookrunners. UOB was co-manager.
(Reporting by John Weavers and Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Steve
Garton and Vincent Baby)