SINGAPORE, July 21 Singapore will sell its first
savings bond to retail investors on Oct. 1 and such debt will be
issued every month, the central bank said on Tuesday.
The government is launching the bond programme to help
individual investors secure higher returns than banks offer,
while giving them the option to invest lower amounts and
flexibility to redeem at any time without penalty.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a
statement that it will provide more information on issue a month
before the sale, notably the amount on offer, and the interest
pay-out schedule from the first to tenth year.
The government plans to issue S$2 billion to S$4 billion
($1.5 billion-$2.9 billion) of the savings bonds this year, MAS
said.
There have been concerns among economists that the bonds
could prompt some flight of deposits, but MAS Managing Director
Ravi Menon played down such fears.
"The savings bonds issuance numbers pale in significance
compared to the total size of the banking deposits," he said at
a news conference.
Singapore's banking deposits are estimated at over S$500
billion and the annual growth in these deposits is much larger
than the issuance planned for the savings bonds, central bank
officials said.
($1 = 1.3683 Singapore dollars)
