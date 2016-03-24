* 2016 GDP growth forecast of 1-3 pct retained
* Budget sees a surplus, unlike current year's deficit
* Govt unveils S$4.5 bln 'transformation' help for firms
* Leaves property cooling measures unchanged
By Masayuki Kitano and Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE, March 24 Singapore announced support
for its battered offshore marine sector and small businesses in
its new budget, but did not make big stimulus moves for an
economy that's slowing but still expected to grow this year.
Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat decided not to change
property cooling measures that have hit demand and pulled down
home prices in one of the world's most expensive markets.
Heng said the government expects an overall budget surplus
of S$3.4 billion ($2.48 billion), or 0.8 percent of gross
domestic product in fiscal 2016/17, which begins April 1.
Spending is expected to rise S$5 billion from the current
year, an increase of 7.3 percent.
For the just-ending fiscal year, during which Singapore had
a general election, a budget deficit of S$4.9 billion is
expected.
The minister told parliament the economic slowdown is
causing anxiety.
"Many of our firms are facing weaker top-line growth, rising
manpower costs and tighter financing," he said. "Workers are
anxious as retrenchment has increased, including among
professionals."
He added: "We must not let pessimism take hold, lest it
creates self-fulfilling expectations."
Singapore, an island of 5.5 million people with no natural
resources, has transformed into a global trade and financial
centre. But the city-state's small and medium-sized businesses
are facing the brunt of a global economic slowdown, compounded
by moves to contain the number of foreigners getting work
permits.
The budget speech came as Singapore's trade-reliant S$402
billion economy faces lacklustre growth prospects. The budget
made no changes to its low personal income and corporate tax
rates, while unveiling a S$4.5 billion plan to transform and
grow companies.
"The focus of the budget seems to be very skills- and
innovation-driven for companies and Singaporeans," said Selena
Ling, an economist at OCBC Bank. "Maybe they are keeping powder
dry in case a recession hits in future."
Heng said the government continues to expect growth of 1.0
to 3.0 percent this year. Growth last year slowed to 2.0
percent, the weakest since 2009.
IMPACT ON MONETARY EASING?
The planned rise in spending will be supported by increases
in operating revenue as well as higher net investment returns
contributions, he said.
The budget's fiscal measures will provide some support to
the economy, said Weiwen Ng, an economist for ANZ.
"This effectively removes the near-term catalyst for easing
by the central bank in April," Ng said.
Given a run of weak economic data, some analysts have said
they expect the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to ease
monetary policy further at its scheduled meeting in April.
To help the marine and process industry, Singapore will
defer levy increases for work permit holders in the sectors for
one year.
"The extended downturn in oil and other commodity prices is
affecting commodity-related activities, particularly the marine
and offshore sector," Heng said.
Singapore's large rig industry, dominated by Keppel Corp
and Sembcorp Marine, is facing cancellations
and a dearth of new orders.
To help small and medium-sized enterprises, the budget
proposed to raise rebates for two years on corporate income tax
to 50 percent of tax payable from 30 percent, with a cap of
S$20,000 for each year.
($1 = 1.3698 Singapore dollars)
(Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar, Lee Chyenyee, Fathin
Ungku, Manesha Pereira and Paige Lim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)