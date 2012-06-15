SINGAPORE, June 15 The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Friday it has cancelled the bunkering licences of bunker supplier Winbuild Petrofin Pte Ltd.

MPA, Singapore's port regulator, said Winbuild Petrofin had contravened the terms and conditions of its licences by allowing another company to use Winbuild Petrofin's Bunker Delivery Notes to supply bunker.

Singapore is the world's top bunkering port. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)