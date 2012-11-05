SINGAPORE Nov 5 Singapore term bunker fuel contracts for November were concluded at lower premiums than the month before amid a supply glut and weak demand from shipowners, industry sources said on Monday.

November ex-wharf premiums were heard to be around $3.50-$4.00 a tonne, according to the sources. October term premiums were at $5.00-$6.00 a tonne.

Bunker premium represents the prices buyers are willing to pay for bunker fuel above benchmark values.

Interests for the term contracts were lacklustre, as some shipowners are either still lifting bunker supply from their fourth quarter term contracts, or prefer to make purchases from the spot market.

"With the current climate, people will just turn to spot (market) if they're going to buy more, rather than committing to one direction through term (contracts)," a Singapore-based bunker source said.

"If you look at the spot market now, the premium is about the same (as November's term deal) at $3.00-$4.00, so no surprise that not many took up term for November," a second bunker source said.

Bunker fuel demand has been badly hit by a battered shipping industry and global economic slowdown. Reflecting the weak market, September bunker sales in Singapore fell to a seven-month low of 3.33 million tonnes, according to official data.

Vessel arrivals into Singapore for the month fell to a three-month low of 183 million gross tonnes (GT), 3.5 percent lower than August, the data showed.

(Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by)