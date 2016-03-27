* Small shareholders begin to flex muscles
* Wave of privatisations expected in Singapore - analysts
* Small firms trading at cheap valuations - Starmine data
By Paige Lim and Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE, March 28 Singapore managements are
increasingly being forced to pay up for taking their companies
private as minority investors demand bigger premiums to the
depressed market valuations of targets, underscoring a growing
trend of shareholder activism in Asia.
With the city-state's nearly 300 small- and micro-cap
companies currently trading on average at half the valuations of
Asia-Pacific, founders of several firms have lined up plans to
take the companies private, analysts say.
Minority investors traditionally have had little influence
with the management of companies in Singapore, with most of the
small businesses owned by families. They've also had little
support from the bigger institutional investors who mostly steer
clear of the smaller companies due to the scarcity of
freely-held shares for trading.
All these have meant that managements have generally been
able to push through their decisions, including on deals to take
their companies private, without much shareholder opposition.
But that is changing.
"Minority shareholders are getting more educated and are
asking management and boards to be more accountable for their
actions," David Gerald, president of investor body Securities
Investors Association (Singapore), told Reuters.
In January, Singapore Airlines had to sweeten its
offer to buy out Tiger Airways by 10 percent after the
association weighed on the company to improve its offer.
And this month, the founder of OSIM International,
who holds about 68 percent of the Singapore massage chair maker,
launched a S$300 million ($219 million) offer to buy out
minority shareholders.
But some traders are betting on an improved offer as the
stock is trading 4 percent above its offer price. DBS Vickers
Securities' analysts said OSIM's founder would need to increase
his price by at least 14 percent to win shareholders' approval.
"People have been able to look at cash-rich listed
corporates acquiring and say 'hang on, you can afford to pay
more'," said David Smith, head of corporate governance at
Aberdeen Asset Management Asia. "You'll probably see more of
this."
WAVE OF DEALS EXPECTED
Shareholders are also flexing their muscles elsewhere in
Asia. In November, Hong Kong's minority shareholders scuppered a
$12.4 billion bid by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing to merge his
listed energy and infrastructure units.
In Singapore, attractive valuations and closely-held shares
of small companies are presenting an opportunity for managements
to pursue take-private transactions.
Of the city-state's around 750 companies, less than a fifth
have a free float in excess of S$200 million, data from Thomson
Reuters StarMine shows, limiting the appeal for institutional
investors to take a stake.
And Singapore's small- and micro-cap companies are currently
trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 13.8 times compared
with a multiple of 26.3 for Asia Pacific, StarMine data shows.
DBS Vickers expects a wave of take-private deals among
small- and mid-cap companies in Singapore. In a study, it picked
PACC Offshore, Pacific Radiance,, Pan-United
, Tat Hong and Banyan Tree as
potential targets.
In drawing up the list, the brokerage evaluated criteria
such as stocks that had declined by more than 20 percent over
the last six to 24 months, very low price-to-book ratio and
companies where major shareholders owned more than 50 percent.
When contacted by Reuters, a spokeswoman at Pan-United said
the company had no plans to privatise. Tat Hong referred to its
statement this month that it had been approached in connection
with a potential transaction. PACC Offshore, Pacific Radiance
and Banyan Tree had no immediate comment.
Aberdeen's Smith urged a more pro-active stance from
independent advisers on deals.
"What I would want to see, not just in Singapore but around
the region is a little bit more backbone from independent
advisers and financial advisers to say 'look, this is not a
great offer and you should reject this'."
($1 = 1.3686 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Paige Lim and Anshuman Daga; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)