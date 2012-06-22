SINGAPORE, June 22 CapitaLand Ltd, Southeast Asia's largest property developer, said president and chief executive officer Liew Mun Leong will retire in one year's time when he turns 67.

Liew became CEO of CapitaLand in 2000 after the company was created through the merger of government-owned Pidemo Land and DBS Land, the real estate arm of DBS Group.

CapitaLand said a board succession committee will review the internal and external candidates to succeed Liew when he retires on June 28, 2013.

Liew, a former civil servant, is married with two daughters and one son.

Unlike the heads of many Singapore government-linked firms, he is outspoken and recently created a stir in the city-state when he described small shoebox-sized apartments as "almost inhuman".

"As I have said before, retirement has never been on my agenda. I will not be retiring from work but from the group as President & CEO," Liew said in a statement. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)