SINGAPORE Feb 7 Crime arising from the
opening of two multi-billion-dollar casino-resorts in Singapore
is low and under control, the city-state's police said on
Tuesday, thanks to tight policing in co-operation with casino
owners.
A prime destination mainly for bankers and businessmen,
Singapore has been drawing tourists with new attractions, the
most popular being two casino-complexes which were built after
the country revoked a decades-old ban.
Singapore has built safeguards to limit the social impact of
gambling but local newspapers have reported incidents of
stealing and cheating due to debt incurred at the casinos. The
government levies a S$100 ($80) daily charge for citizens and
permanent residents entering the casinos.
"The cases are mostly petty crime cases, not organised... We
are closely monitoring casino crimes and so far we can say that
the situation there is well under control," director of public
affairs Ng Guat Ting told a news conference.
The two casinos and their related attractions represent the
new face of a city with 5.2 million residents that wants to
transform itself from a regional trade and financial centre into
a place for both work and play and emerge as Asia's Monte Carlo.
The casinos are among the world's most profitable. Last
week, Las Vegas Sands said its Singapore casino produced
a record $426.9 million in adjusted quarterly earnings before
interest tax, depreciation and amortisation for the three months
ended December.
The Singapore police said 282 cases were reported in casino
gaming halls last year, slightly down from 299 in 2010. For the
whole of Singapore, the number of reported cases in 2011 fell
5.3 percent to 31,404 -- the lowest figure in 20 years.
Singapore's tourism body said tourism receipts from
sightseeing and entertainment, which includes gambling, surged
37 percent to S$5.5 billion last year as visitor arrivals
increased 13 percent to a record 13.2 million.
Last Vegas Sands opened its Singapore property in April 2010
while Genting Singapore, which runs the city-state's
other casino, started operations in February 2010.
