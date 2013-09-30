SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Civil servants in Singapore
will have to declare visits to the city-state's two casinos
under new rules intended to prevent incidents such as the recent
case of a senior official from the anti-corruption watchdog
charged with misappropriating money.
From Oct 1, officers in more critical roles than others, for
instance in regulatory or enforcement jobs, will have to declare
every visit to a local casino within seven calendar days, the
Public Service Division (PSD) said in a statement.
Other civil servants must make a declaration within seven
days if they visit casinos more than four times a month or buy
an annual pass for unlimited visits to local casinos.
"All public officers are expected to conduct themselves in a
manner which upholds the integrity of the public service and
public confidence in it. This includes not falling into
financial embarrassment," the Public Service Division said.
Singapore began a review of its rules on casino visits by
government employees after an assistant director at the Corrupt
Practices Investigation Bureau was charged with misappropriating
more than S$1.7 million ($1.35 million).
Some of the funds went into an account for gaming activities
at the Marina Bay Sands, one of two multi-billion-dollar casino
resorts that opened in 2010.
The Marina Bay Sands is owned by U.S. casino giant Las Vegas
Sands Corp, while Resorts World at Sentosa, Singapore's
other casino resort, is run by Genting Singapore PLC.
Other measures announced by the PSD include job rotation and
block leave for officers in positions that make them more
susceptible to bribery, if the officer has been in the post for
some time.