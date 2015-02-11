SINGAPORE Feb 11 The Monetary Authority of
Singapore (MAS) has proposed legislative amendments to
strengthen regulation of over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives
trading and the securities market.
The proposals include requirements to report short selling
of securities trading and publication of aggregate short
positions, which will improve transparency, the central bank
said in its consultation paper issued on Wednesday.
The MAS said it will "extend its regulatory regime to OTC
derivatives trading platforms and intermediaries, and introduce
simplified, principles-based definitions of securities and
derivatives."
The enforcement-related proposals will enhance the powers of
authorities to take action against market misconduct such as the
dissemination of false or misleading information, and increase
civil penalties, it said.
The MAS said it had no current plans to force
over-the-counter derivatives to be traded on electronic trading
platforms, unlike regulators in Europe and the United States who
have introduced such regulations.
However, the central bank said it was proposing to change
the law so that it could regulate derivative trading platforms
and has the option to force all derivatives to be traded on them
if it deems that necessary.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Rachel Armstrong; Editing
by Richard Borsuk)