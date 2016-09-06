* Biggest challenge is continuing to grow amid labour
shortages
* Firms are adapting to shortfall with mixed results - Menon
* Restructuring will take a considerable amount of time
* Banking system is solid, oil and gas exposure below 10 pct
By Marius Zaharia and Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE, Sept 6 Singapore's labour shortage is
probably the biggest challenge for growth, and the restructuring
of the economy towards coping with such pressures will take a
considerable amount of time, the central bank's managing
director said on Tuesday.
Speaking at the Foreign Correspondents Association in
Singapore, Ravi Menon said the economic growth forecast of 1-2
percent remained in place, having only recently been cut from
1-3 percent on concerns over Brexit and weakening global demand.
But the trade-reliant economy faced domestic challenges as
well, most importantly a labour shortage exacerbated by
restrictions on foreign workers introduced in 2011 amid disquiet
over immigration.
This means wage growth has raced ahead of productivity. At
roughly 43 percent of gross domestic product, wage costs in
Singapore are now at levels which historically had preceded
recessions in 1985, 1997 and 2001.
"Probably the biggest challenge facing us is continuing to
grow in the face of labour shortages," Menon said.
Firms were adapting to that with mixed results, he said.
Some were investing in technology and in making their business
processes more efficient, while others were struggling to cope
with high labour costs and low profit margins.
Those businesses "either have to merge or redeploy their
resources," Menon said.
"This is a restructuring process that is still ongoing. The
outcome is not certain. It will take a considerable period of
time for these adjustments to take place."
Menon reiterated that the banking system was solid. Its
total exposure to the oil and gas sector - including loans, debt
and contingent liabilities - is less than 10 percent.
The most recent stress tests, which assumed recession in
Singapore, the United States, the European Union and Japan and
below 3 percent growth in China as well as 50 percent falls in
commodity and property prices, showed banks could withstand such
conditions and still meet their capital requirements, he said.
While some analysts warn of rising recession risks in
Singapore, Menon said it was not clear to him if that was the
case. He did not give details on any potential policy moves.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore manages monetary policy
by letting the Singapore dollar rise or fall against the
currencies of its main trading partners within an undisclosed
trading band based on its nominal effective exchange rate.
In April, it unexpectedly eased policy by setting the rate
of appreciation of the Singapore dollar's policy band at zero
percent.
