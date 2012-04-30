* Q1 recovery due to normalisation of production-MAS
* S'pore electronics maker face severe price erosion-MAS
* EDB survey shows manufacturers more optimistic
(Adds details from sentiment survey, employment data)
By Kevin Lim
SINGAPORE, April 30 Singapore's economic
recovery is likely to be muted with continued weakness in
electronics a drag on growth, the central bank said on Monday,
painting a less rosy picture of the economy compared with other
forecasters.
"Despite the rebound in Q1, the pace of recovery for the
rest of the year is expected to be relatively subdued," the
Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in its half-yearly
macroeconomic review issued on Monday.
"The recovery largely reflected the normalisation of
production activities following the series of regional
supply-related shocks in 2011," the central bank added.
MAS's view contrasts with the results of a survey released
on Monday by Singapore's main economic development agency, which
showed manufacturers in the city-state have become more
optimistic about prospects in the six months ending in
September.
"Overall, a weighted 19 percent of manufacturers foresee an
improved outlook while a weighted 4 percent predict
deterioration," the Economic Development Board said. The
majority had expected conditions to worsen in the previous
quarterly survey.
"This optimistic outlook is led by the semiconductor
segment, which anticipates improved global demand for chips in
the months ahead as inventory levels are adjusted downwards," it
added.
However, the central bank's view is consistent with
employment data that showed the manufacturing sector shed 500
jobs in the first quarter, pushing the jobless rate higher to
2.1 percent from 2.0 percent in October-December.
MAS earlier this month surprised financial markets by saying
it will tighten monetary policy slightly because of persistent
inflationary pressures.
The move came as data showed the economy expanded 9.9
percent in the first quarter on an annualised and seasonally
adjusted pace from October-December, beating forecasts.
The government's latest forecast is for economic growth of 1
to 3 percent this year, with headline inflation expected to come
in at a higher 3.5 and 4.5 percent, indictating the difficulty
faced by MAS as it tries to stem price pressures without hurting
exporters.
Several economists have predicted Singapore's growth this
year could exceed the official forecast, citing the recovery in
manufacturing and still buoyant services and domestic demand.
ELECTRONICS, INFLATION
On electronics, MAS said the first-quarter upturn was
largely due to transitory factors such as the recovery in disk
drive production after flooding in Thailand shut many factories
late last year, disrupting global supply chains.
"The export price erosion appears to be starker in Singapore
compared to the rest of the region," it added, noting the
city-state's electronics firms produced "midstream" products
such as semiconductors and disk-related parts that face greater
pricing pressures than completed goods.
Electronic manufacturers also faced "pronounced cost
pressures" from the tight job market and higher foreign worker
levies as well as a hefty 17 percent rise in electricity prices
last year, the central bank added.
"Trade-related services could see a slower upturn compared
with the more sanguine prospects for the domestic-orientated
sectors," it said.
Turning to inflation, MAS reiterated its latest forecasts
and said higher wages and global oil prices will put upward
pressure on prices. Inflation will remain elevated and ease only
gradually over 2012.
The central bank, which had previously pegged 2012 inflation
at 2.5 to 3.5 percent, added that business costs are likely to
rise as Singapore makes it harder for firms to bring in cheap
foreign labour.
MAS said headline inflation across the region is expected to
ease slightly as a result of the high base in 2011.
"(But) with many economies currently operating close to
potential output, a resurgence in global economic growth could
cause underlying price pressures to intensify."
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Kim Coghill)