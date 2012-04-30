SINGAPORE, April 30 Singapore's economic
recovery is likely to be muted with continued weakness in
electronics a drag on growth, the central bank said on Monday,
painting a less rosy picture of the economy compared with
forecasters in the private sector.
"Despite the rebound in Q1, the pace of recovery for the
rest of the year is expected to be relatively subdued," the
Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in its half-yearly
macroeconomic review issued on Monday.
"The recovery largely reflected the normalisation of
production activities following the series of regional
supply-related shocks in 2011," the central bank added.
"Trade-related services could see a slower upturn compared
with the more sanguine prospects for the domestic-orientated
sectors."
MAS said that inflation in the city-state will remain
elevated and ease only gradually over 2012, and that business
costs are likely to rise as Singapore makes it harder for firms
to bring in cheap foreign labour.
Singapore earlier this month surprised financial markets by
saying it will tighten monetary policy slightly because of
persistent inflationary pressures. It also said the economy
expanded 9.9 percent in the first quarter on an annualised and
seasonally adjusted pace from October-December, beating
forecasts.
The government's latest forecast is for economic growth of 1
to 3 percent this year, with headline inflation expected to come
in at a higher 3.5 and 4.5 percent.
However, several economists have predicted Singapore's
growth this year could exceed the official forecast, citing the
recovery in manufacturing and still buoyant services and
domestic demand.
On electronics, MAS said the first-quarter upturn was
largely due to transitory factors such as the recovery in disk
drive production after flooding in Thailand shut many factories
late last year.
"The export price erosion appears to be starker in Singapore
compared to the rest of the region," it added, noting the
city-state's electronics manufacturers produced "midstream"
products such as semiconductors and disk-related parts that face
greater pricing pressures than completed goods.
Electronic manufacturers also faced "pronounced cost
pressures" from the tight job market and higher foreign worker
levies as well as a hefty 17 percent rise in electricity prices
last year, the central bank added.
Turning to inflation, MAS reiterated its forecasts and said
higher wages and global oil prices will support core
inflationary pressures.
Although inflation is expected to ease slight across Asia
excluding Japan as a result of the high base of 2011, there were
upside risks to inflation as many economies were currently
operating close to potential output.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Kim Coghill)