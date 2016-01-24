Singapore's Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam (R) and U.S. Secretary of Defence Ashton Carter attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

SINGAPORE The Monetary Authority of Singapore said on Sunday it supported the nomination of the International Monetary Fund's managing director, Christine Lagarde, for a second term.

Lagarde launched her campaign for her second term on Friday with ringing endorsements from a host of major economies that looked past a court case against her in her native France. Her first term ends on July 4 and the IMF has said it wants to wrap up the selection process by March 3.

"Singapore supports Ms Lagarde serving a second term, and I am confident she will continue to lead the IMF with conviction and in an inclusive way," Tharman Shanmugaratnam, chairman of the MAS, said in a statement.

