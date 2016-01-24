SINGAPORE The Monetary Authority of Singapore said on Sunday it supported the nomination of the International Monetary Fund's managing director, Christine Lagarde, for a second term.
Lagarde launched her campaign for her second term on Friday with ringing endorsements from a host of major economies that looked past a court case against her in her native France. Her first term ends on July 4 and the IMF has said it wants to wrap up the selection process by March 3.
"Singapore supports Ms Lagarde serving a second term, and I am confident she will continue to lead the IMF with conviction and in an inclusive way," Tharman Shanmugaratnam, chairman of the MAS, said in a statement.
