By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Aug 17 Singapore is caught between a rock
and a hard place: easing its exchange rate-based monetary policy
would strengthen its export competitiveness after China's
devaluation of its yuan but may drive out capital and raise
borrowing costs in a slow economy.
Shrinking factory output, an economic contraction and months
of falling consumer prices have revived speculation the Monetary
Authority of Singapore (MAS) may ease policy at its next review
in October. China's currency devaluation to prop up the world's
second-largest economy has only added to the expectations. Yet,
the MAS said last week its current monetary policy remains
appropriate.
The MAS manages monetary policy by letting the Singapore
dollar rise or fall against the currencies of the
country's main trading partners within an undisclosed trading
band. But an MAS easing and a consequently softer Singapore
dollar would squeeze local interest rates as investors demand
higher yields as compensation for holding a weaker currency. The
Singapore dollar has lost nearly 6 percent against the U.S.
dollar this year, after a surprise MAS easing in January. With
the currency's weakness, the three-month Singapore interbank
offered rate (SIBOR) jumped to 1.02705 percent
in April, its highest since December 2008. The three-month
SIBOR, used to set interest rates on mortgages, hit a four-month
high of 0.93908 percent on Friday.
Higher interest rates, aside from inflicting pain on
property owners, also weigh on returns from Singapore
real-estate investment trusts (REITs) - the biggest in Asia
outside of Japan. OCBC Investment Research said the average
borrowing cost of REITs under its coverage rose to 2.9 percent
as of the end of March, up 5 basis points (bps) from the
preceding three months. It said an increase of 100 bps in
borrowing costs could cut average distribution per unit forecast
for the fiscal year by 2.1 percent and the next fiscal year by
1.9 percent.
SIBOR will test 1.3 percent this year, and a potential
central bank easing may push it to 1.5-2.0 percent, said
Commonwealth Bank of Australia's Asian currency analyst Andy Ji.
"Any easing will instil further depreciation expectation which
leads to capital outflows and oblige the central bank to
intervene. Both lift domestic interest rates," said Ji, adding
he expected the central bank to stay put in October. "I don't
think the MAS has the appetite to lift rates higher by either
further easing or even suggesting it may ease. Managing exchange
rate is about managing expectation of resultant capital flows."
