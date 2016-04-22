A view of the Monetary Authority of Singapore building in Singapore April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE Singapore's central bank and white collar crime police have obtained documents and items from several broking firms and trading representatives as part of an investigation into possible breaches of the securities act, the central bank said on Friday.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Commercial Affairs Department of the Singapore police are jointly investigating possible contraventions of the Securities and Futures Act, it said in a statement.

"As investigations are ongoing, we are not able to provide further information," the MAS said in a statement.

The act relates to the regulation of activities and institutions in the securities, futures and derivatives industry, and of clearing facilities.

(Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sam Holmes)