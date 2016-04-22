* MAS in joint probe with white-collar crime police
* Obtains documents from brokers, remissiers
* SGX refers 3 insider trading, 6 market manipulation cases
in Q1
SINGAPORE, April 22 Singapore's central bank and
white-collar crime police are probing several broking firms and
trading representatives as part of an investigation into
possible breaches of the securities act.
The Securities and Futures act relates to the regulation of
activities and institutions in the securities, futures and
derivatives industry, and of clearing facilities.
"As investigations are ongoing, we are not able to provide
further information," the Monetary Authority of Singapore said
in a statement on Friday.
It said it obtained documents from the broking firms and
trading representatives in the joint investigation with the
Commercial Affairs Department of Singapore's police.
Singapore has taken steps to improve its scrutiny on trading
activities following a penny stock scandal, which saw share
prices of three stocks crash spectacularly in 2013 after huge
run-ups turned them briefly into billion-dollar firms.
This took a toll on stock trading volumes at the Singapore
Exchange Ltd, which is also the city-state's market
regulator.
In a separate emailed statement in response to Reuters
queries on Friday, SGX said it had referred three cases of
insider trading and six cases of market manipulation to the MAS
in January to March this year. The SGX said it regularly refers
case investigations to the MAS.
Last year, it referred 11 cases of insider trading and 13
cases of market manipulation.
(Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan and Anshuman Daga; Editing by
Sam Holmes)