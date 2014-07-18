SINGAPORE, July 18 Singapore has decided not to
proceed with the pulping of two children's books judged to be
pro-homosexual after a flood of complaints about censorship.
The National Library Board (NLB) said last week that it had
withdrawn three books, including one about a pair of male
penguins hatching an egg, following a complaint that they were
not pro-family.
The NLB said it had planned to destroy them, a proposed move
that prompted a "read-in" protest of the books, complaints from
prominent Singaporean authors and made news reports around the
world.
On Friday, Minister for Communications and Information
Yaacob Ibrahim said that although one of the books had already
been destroyed, he has instructed the library to save the other
two but place them in the adult section instead.
"I have also asked NLB to review the process by which they
deal with such books," Ibrahim said.
The library had previously said that the books went against
"social norms", with the majority of Singaporeans appearing to
be against same-sex relationships.
A study by the Institute of Policy Studies released at the
beginning of the year found that 78.2 percent of Singaporeans
felt sex between two adults of the same sex was always or almost
always wrong, and 72.9 percent of them were against gay
marriage.
However, there is growing support for same-sex rights, with
a record turnout for the pro-gay 'Pink Dot' rally last month.
A volume of the Archie comic book series which featured a
gay wedding has not had a reprieve though. Singapore's Media
Development Authority ordered it be removed from book shelves
earlier this year saying it breached their content guidelines.
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Robert Birsel)