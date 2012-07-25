(Adds missing word 'member' to quote in paragraph 2)
SINGAPORE, July 25 Singapore's central bank
announced fresh measures to protect depositors in the
city-state, creating a liquidity buffer of S$20 billion ($15.87
billion) to back up a deposit insurance scheme in the case of a
banking crisis.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in its annual
report it had on Feb 9 agreed to provide the Singapore Deposit
Insurance Corp Ltd with a contingent liquidity facility of up to
S$20 billion "in the event a deposit insurance scheme member
fails and liquidity is needed for compensation payments to
insured depositors".
"For the financial year ended March 31, 2012, there were no
request and drawdown on the facility."
The insurance scheme currently protects deposits of up to
S$50,000 with a bank, an amount increased 2.5 times two years
ago following the 2008 financial crisis.
Recently the central bank also announced that
retail-orientated foreign banks, which have large operations in
Singapore, will be required to set up local legal entities aimed
at protecting depositors.
Singapore's central bank in 2008 joined other central banks
in the region by guaranteeing all bank deposits for a period of
two years.
($1=1.26 Singapore dollars)
