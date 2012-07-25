* Banks ordered to review how interbank rates are set
* Told to have independent reviews done
* Main concerns of c.bank Sibor and SOR rates
(Adds information on Sibor, SOR rates, comment from local bank
association)
SINGAPORE, July 25 Singapore's central bank has
ordered banks in the city-state to review the way benchmark
interbank borrowing rates are set, as regulators worldwide
scrutinise the troubled Libor system.
"We've directed the banks to take a look at their processes
and have an independent review done," Teo Swee Lian, deputy
managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS),
told a news conference on Wednesday.
Regulators in Singapore and other major financial centres
are looking into reforming interbank borrowing rates following
suspected rigging of the London interbank offered rate (Libor).
More than a dozen banks are under investigation in the
United States, United Kingdom and Japan for allegations they
tried to manipulate interbank rates. British bank Barclays
was fined $453 million last month after it admitted its
traders tried to rig its rate submissions.
Libor and other similar benchmarks are used to price
trillions of dollars worth of loans and derivative contracts.
The MAS's main concerns focus on the Singapore interbank
offered rate (Sibor) and the Singapore swap offer rate (SOR),
the two main benchmarks used to determine mortgage loans in the
city-state.
Sibor is set daily, based on a panel of banks who submit the
rate at which they could borrow funds if they were to ask for
and accept a rate from another bank in the region in a
reasonably sized market.
For the SOR, the panel of banks submit the cost of borrowing
U.S. dollars for a certain period of time and swapping them into
Singapore dollars for the same period of time. It is commonly
used as many banks in Singapore rely on U.S. dollars for their
wholesale funding.
Teo added all rates set by a similar process will be
reviewed, though it is too early to say what changes the review
will lead to.
The Association of Banks in Singapore, which runs the
interbank rate panel, said it is looking into the rate-setting
process but did not provide any details on the nature of their
review or how long it will last.
In the UK, the Financial Services Authority head of conduct
Martin Wheatley is expected to provide recommendations on Libor
setting and governance by the end of this summer.
Last week, Royal Bank of Scotland said it had
removed itself from the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS)
panel that sets the city-state's benchmark interbank rate.
The MAS said ABS did not expect further withdrawals of banks
from the panel, which now has a dozen banks sitting on it.
While the fallout from the Libor scandal has discredited the
current system, regulators have said it will be tough to come up
with a ready-made replacement system. One big obstacle is that
many outstanding financial contracts are linked to the rates, so
scrapping them straight away would lead to difficulties pricing
them.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Writing by Rachel Armstrong; Editing
by John O'Callaghan & Kim Coghill)