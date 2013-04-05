SINGAPORE, April 5 Singapore's central bank said
it will issue its half-yearly monetary policy statement on April
12, with all 11 forecasters polled by Reuters expecting it to
maintain the current appreciation path for the Singapore dollar.
Expectations for policy to be held steady were based on the
need for the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to prioritise
the containing of inflation over trying to boost an economy that
is barely growing.
The policy statement will be released at 8 a.m. (0000 GMT)
on April 12, the calendar on the MAS website shows.
It will come just a week after the Bank of Japan unleashed
the world's most intense burst of monetary stimulus on Thursday,
promising to inject about $1.4 trillion into the economy in the
hopes of ending two decades of stagnation.
A spokeswoman for the MAS said earlier on Friday it would
not comment on the Bank of Japan's stimulus right now as its
policy statement would be coming out soon.
The Reuters poll on MAS policy was issued on April 3, before
the Japanese announcement. Inflation in Singapore is likely to
ease to 3.8 percent this year from last year's 4.6 percent, the
MAS's latest survey of economists showed.
Singapore, a small trade-dependent island and global
financial centre, manages monetary policy by letting its dollar
rise or fall against the currencies of its main trading partners
within an undisclosed trading band.
The MAS can adjust the slope of the trading band to show
whether it favours allowing the Singapore dollar to appreciate
at a faster or slower pace. It can force a rise or fall in the
value of the currency by adjusting the midpoint of the band.
In its last policy statement in October, the MAS defied
expectations of an easing by keeping the Singapore dollar on its
"modest and gradual appreciation" path with "no change to the
slope and width of the policy band as well as the level at which
it is centred".