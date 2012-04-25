SINGAPORE, April 25 Singapore's Changi Airport
handled 4.28 million passengers in March, the highest for the
month, as the Southeast Asian city-state draws travellers
looking for leisure and business opportunities.
Last month, the Economist Intelligence Unit ranked Singapore
as the world's third most-competitive city, behind New York and
London and ahead of Paris, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Zurich.
March passenger traffic at Changi, Asia's second-largest
after Hong Kong, jumped 15.3 percent from a year ago. But cargo
movement fell 1.8 percent to 163,170 tonnes in March.
The small island of just 5.2 million people, a third of them
foreigners, is eyeing resources firms to expand its regional
role as it competes with the vast and increasingly sophisticated
output of Chinese factories and with Hong Kong in financial
services.
In the first three months of this year, Changi chalked up
12.3 million passenger movements, up 12.9 percent from a year
ago.
"Traffic growth was underpinned by strong travel demand to
and from Europe, Middle East, South Asia, Northeast Asia and
Southeast Asia, regions which saw double-digit growth," Changi
said in a statement on Wednesday.
Changi, which caters to about 100 airlines, is building a
new terminal to cope with booming passenger traffic, with
Singapore projecting up to a 10 percent rise in visitor arrivals
to 14.5 million this year.
The airport is a base for many carriers including Singapore
Airlines and Tiger Airways.
($1 = 1.2460 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)