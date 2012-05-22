SINGAPORE May 22 Singapore's Changi Airport,
the second-biggest in Asia, reported a steeper decline in cargo
volumes and slower passenger traffic growth amid an uncertain
global economy.
Changi Airport, a major transit point for freight routes
across Asia, Australia and Europe, said cargo volume fell 4.9
percent in April from a year earlier to 148,200 tonnes. That
extended the 1.8 percent drop in March.
Singapore Airlines Ltd, the world's second-largest
carrier by market value, posted a S$48 million ($37.74 million)
loss in the quarter ended March from its cargo operations.
Changi Airport serves 100 carriers whose flights connect
Singapore to more than 220 destinations in 60 countries.
Passenger traffic rose 12.7 percent in April to 4.21
million, slower than the pace in March, said the airport,
surpassed in Asia by Hong Kong.
The April data took Changi's year-to-date passenger growth
to 12.9 percent so far this year, driven by passenger flows from
Middle East and Asia.
For an analysis on Southeast Asian airports, please click
($1 = 1.2718 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Ryan Woo)