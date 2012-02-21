SINGAPORE Feb 21 Passenger traffic at Singapore's Changi Airport, Asia's second biggest after Hong Kong, rose 12 percent in January, boosted by the lunar new year holidays.

Changi is also the world's fifth busiest airport in terms of international passenger volume. The airport handled 4.24 million passengers last month, compared to 3.79 million a year ago, but the long holiday lowered its cargo volume which registered 7.1 percent decline to 136,800 tonnes in January.

Changi said the top five routes for the month included Jakarta, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Manila, which registered double digit year-on-year growth and accounted for close to one-third of its total passenger traffic.

In 2011, Changi Airport handled 46.5 million passengers, up 10.7 percent from a year ago. Low-cost carriers accounted for one in four passengers last year, up from one in five in 2010.

The airport serves more than 100 airlines and is a base for several carriers including Singapore Airlines, Tiger Airways and Qantas' JetStar Asia.