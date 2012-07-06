SINGAPORE, July 6 Singapore will grant full banking licenses to two Chinese banks currently operating in the city-state, of which one will act as a clearing bank for yuan transactions, Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Friday.

It said the decision formed part of an agreement to enhance banking services cooperation with Beijing under the existing China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement.

Beijing will, in turn, "expeditiously process" all applications made by selected Singapore banks for the establishment of branches and sub-branches in China, the ministry said in a statement.

"Implementation details will be worked out by the relevant financial agencies in Singapore and China in due course," the ministry added.

Singapore did not name the Chinese banks that are likely to receive the so-called Qualifying Full Bank (QFBs) licence or give a time frame to allow recipients to open more branches in Singapore and accept retails deposits.

Chinese banks operating in Singapore include Bank of China, China Construction Bank and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

Singapore last week said it will consider awarding new QFB licenses as part of negotiations for free trade agreements. It also said foreign banks with a relatively large share of local deposits will have to incorporate locally. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)