SINGAPORE Oct 13 Singapore and China have agreed to expand efforts to promote the international use of the yuan through the city-state, Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said existing cross-border yuan initiatives between Singapore and the China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park and Singapore-Sino Tianjin Eco-City will be broadened to the cities of Suzhou and Tianjin.

"This means that banks in Singapore will be able to lend RMB to corporates across Suzhou and Tianjin, and corporates in Suzhou and Tianjin will be able to issue RMB bonds in Singapore," the MAS said on its website.

Corporates in Suzhou and Tianjin will be allowed to repatriate 100 percent of the proceeds raised from bonds issued in Singapore, it added.

The use of the yuan for payments, trade settlements and investments has grown rapidly in recent years.

Singapore supports the yuan's inclusion in the International Monetary Fund's Special Drawing Rights basket of currencies, the MAS said. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)