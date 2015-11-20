By Fathin Ungku
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Nov 20 The co-founder of a Singapore
church and five other leaders were sentenced to jail terms of up
to eight years on Friday, for fraudulently diverting millions of
dollars to support his wife's pop singing career.
The mix of faith and fraud has fascinated tightly-regulated
Singapore, where such cases are rare in an affluent city-state
with little tolerance for corruption.
Senior pastor Kong Hee heads City Harvest Church, one of a
growing number of Singapore's megachurches preaching a
"prosperity gospel" that blends spiritual and material
aspirations. (reut.rs/1LCxhXr)
Six church officials were convicted last month of diverting
nearly S$51 million ($36 million) in funds to advance the career
of Kong's wife, Ho Yeow Sun.
They were sentenced on Friday to jail terms of between 21
months and eight years, depending on how involved they were in
the fraud. The jail terms were delayed to January next year,
giving the defendants time to appeal.
Kong was arrested in 2012 and charged with criminal breach
of trust and falsifying accounts. His wife, the co-founder and
executive director of the church, was not charged in the case.
Ho has focused on the Mandarin pop market and has released
albums, including "Embrace", through Warner Music Taiwan.
A video from her English-language single, "China Wine",
shows her dancing intimately with rapper Wyclef Jean, sparking
criticism that she had betrayed her calling as a Christian
pastor. (bit.ly/1hRQk7x)
The promotion of Ho's secular singing career was aimed at
evangelising to non-Christians.
Judge See Kee Oon said a deterrent was needed after the
embezzlement but acknowledged the defendants thought they were
helping the church and there was no evidence of personal gain.
The church, which had 17,500 members last year and branches
in eight other countries from Japan to India and the United
States, has stuck by its leader.
A letter appealing for leniency, signed by 173 executive
members of the church, was submitted to the court and church
members sobbed in the public gallery as the sentences were read
out.
($1 = 1.4119 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Fathin Ungku,; Writing by Rodney Joyce; Editing
by Sanjeev Miglani)